Kareena Kapoor did bold photoshoot while her second pregnancy, photos out now | Kareena Kapoor gave bold poses with baby bump during second pregnancy, now pictures surfaced

New Delhi: Bollywood’s diva Kareena Kapoor’s fame never diminishes. Even if it is only during pregnancy. The actress had done many photoshoots during her pregnancy period, many pictures of which were also revealed. There was a lot of discussion about these shoots before the delivery. At the same time, pictures of one of those shoots have now surfaced. These pictures are being liked by the fans very much. Out of all the pictures, the pictures that have surfaced now are quite sensual.

Kareena’s pregnancy shoot goes viral

Kareena Kapoor has shared two pictures on her Instagram handle. Along with this, a long post has also been shared. Both the pictures are black and white. In these, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a light shade shirt and light shade trousers over a sports bra. She is giving a stylish pose by keeping her hair open. Kareena is seen confident in these pictures. Kareena’s pregnancy shoot is becoming increasingly viral.

Photos taken a week before delivery

Sharing these pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, ‘Just a week before the delivery of their second child, I got the opportunity to shoot the portrait of Bebos (for the second time). It was the summer of 2017 for the first time. Let me tell you, these words are from Kareena Kapoor’s photographer Rohan Shrestha, which Kareena Kapoor has given a place on her wall. Rohan Shrestha has done the pregnancy photoshoot of Kareena. Rohan Shrestha has also shared these pictures on his social media handle.

Discussions intensified regarding the name of Kareena’s son

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second son on 21 February. For the past several days, discussions are intensifying regarding the name of his son. Till now, Kareena has not even shown her son’s face properly. Fans have been waiting for a long time to know the name of Kareena’s baby and see the picture. By the way, Kareena’s fans are very fond of this photoshoot that came out recently.

