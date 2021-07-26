Kareena Kapoor Had Night Party With Malaika Amrita Arora Pics Goes

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her beauty and great films. Along with this, his girl gang is also very popular. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is active on social media, has posted some pictures with her girl gang. In which she is seen spending a wonderful Sunday night with her friends. These pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan party with girl gang

Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted some pictures on her official Instagram stories. In which he has shown glimpses of Sunday Night Party. In the pictures, he is seen with his best friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Mallika Bhat. This time Kareena’s sister and actress Karisma Kapoor was missing from this gang. In the first picture, Amrita Arora is seen hugging Kareena Kapoor. On this picture, Kareena wrote ‘Always’ as well as Kareena has also created a red heart emoji. Kareena told that this party took place at Malaika Arora’s house. Also this picture has been clicked by Maheep Kapoor.

Kareena shared pictures from the party

In the second picture, all the girls sitting on the couch are seen giving bold poses. In this picture, Malaika Arora is looking very glamorous in a lime colored outfit. At the same time, Kareena is seen giving a bold face look in a gray outfit. At the same time, Amrita Singh is also looking very cute in long gray T-shirt and black shorts. Maheep Kapoor and Malkila Bhat are also looking very beautiful. On this picture, Kareena has written can you sit with us. Along with this, emojis of pastries are also made.

Kareena’s special bonding with Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor has also posted boomerang video. In this, Kareena and her friends are seen posing in front of the candle. Kareena is posing with her hands on her head. While Amrita is seen hugging Bebo. On this picture, Kareena has written ‘Kambakkht Ishq’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film soon

Kareena’s entire girl gang is seen in this picture. Everyone is seen posing in front of the mirror. On this, Kareena has written that this is us. Along with this, he has also made emoji. These pictures have also been shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram story. Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Actor Aamir Khan will be seen with her in the film.