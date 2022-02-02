Kareena Kapoor had turned down Bhansali’s film and had to listen to taunts for a year, the actress narrated the whole story

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s life has always been in the headlines. From her relationship with Shahid Kapoor, her marriage with Saif Ali Khan, her kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan to her films, the actress is always a topic of discussion among her fans. However, this is also one thing that bothers Kareena. In conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India’s The Icon, Kareena spoke about how her life has always been a check.

“My life, my career has been the most talked about. Be it my break-up, my marriage with Saif or before that my career was not good or why was I not working with Yash Raj or Dharma when Rani and Preeti were working in all those films. ” Kareena told that it is a fact that she rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film and for this she was in discussion for more than a year.

Kareena said, “At one point, I felt like my life had become something anyone was talking about, but why? I do not know. He used to make me angry.” Kareena further added that she still gets upset when people discuss whether Taimur will become an actor, what kind of school he will go to and how privileged he is. But Kareena says that dealing with these also has its challenges.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I could run away from it or be harsh about it, but I think I have always been calm and thought about it and dealt with it in my own way. In this industry, you have to get used to it. Earlier I was impatient, used to make rhetoric, and used to react. Now, I have built a steel body over myself.”

Talking about her career, Kareena Kapoor said that she hopes to do as much work as possible. When Twinkle commented that she will face the camera even in her 70s, Kareena replied that she will definitely share screen space with Akshay Kumar as he will definitely not stop acting even then . “He is already planning a two-hero film with Taimur,” Kareena joked.

Let us tell you that Kareena and Akshay have shared screen space in several films including the 2019 release ‘Good Newwz’. While Akshay will be seen in many projects including ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘Oh My God 2’. Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is in Kareena’s bag.

