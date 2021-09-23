Kareena Kapoor in black bikini in Maldives: Kareena Kapoor Khan posing hot in sexy black bikini in Maldives Let’s end summer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on holiday in Maldives, from where she is sharing attractive pictures every day. She recently celebrated her birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan, whose pictures have so far dominated social media. Meanwhile, Kareena has shared a terrific photo of her (Kareena Kapoor Mirror Sally Maldives), which is getting a lot of discussion.

This photo shows Kareena wearing a black bikini. Kareena shared this picture on her Instagram story and wrote, ‘Let’s end the summer.’ Kareena’s mirror selfie is circulating on the internet. It shows her wearing a shirt over a bikini.



September 21 was Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, which she celebrated in a very memorable way. Husband Saif Ali Khan also surprised her. After celebrating her birthday, Kareena wrote a special note for the fans, in which she thanked everyone. In a post shared on Insta Story, Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘Thank you so much for everyone’s love. I tried to respond to everyone’s messages. Sorry if anyone missed. Today has been a frustrating day for me.

On the commercial front, Kareena will soon be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadha. For the past few days, she has been in the news for her role in Sita: The Avatar. He was said to have asked for Rs 12 crore for Sita’s role. But recently the producers confirmed that Kareena was never approached for the role of Sita. His first choice has always been Kangana Ranaut.