Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan wished on Jeh’s birthday, cute pictures surfaced! Kareena, Karisma and Soha Ali Khan wished on Jeh’s birthday

wishing jah a happy birthday

On this occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan have wished Jeh on his birthday in their own way. Karisma Kapoor has posted a picture on social media in which she is seen with Jeh. With this he has written the caption.. ‘Happy first birthday Jeh Baba, love you the most, our bundle of happiness.’

shared a video

Apart from this, Soha Ali Khan has shared a video of Jeh and wrote, ‘Kya, this is my first birthday’, in this video Jeh is seen having a lot of fun. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also wished Jeh.

Jah is too cute like Moore

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Jeh with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, ‘Ok Abba will also follow, I love you.’ All these posts are being liked a lot. Fans are constantly reacting to these pictures of Jeh and they say that like Taimur, Jeh is also very cute.

Not so much in front of cameras

However, he does not come much in front of the media cameras because Saif and Kareena have refused to do so. However, Kareena keeps sharing her pictures on social media.