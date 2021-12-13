Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested coronavirus positive, Bebo share instagram post on covid 19 | Kareena Kapoor Khan-Amrita Arora got corona, Bebo issued statement after coming home in the grip of seal-virus

Entertainment

Amrita Arora, sister of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, has come under the grip of Corona virus. Kareena Kapoor herself gave this information on Instagram story and told that she has kept herself in self-isolation. Along with this, it is being told that Bebo’s house has also been sealed.

At the same time, some reports claim that Amrita Arora, who was Malaika Arora’s sister and Bollywood actress, has also come under the grip of Kovid 19. According to ANI’s tweet, both of them participated in many parties in violation of the rules of Corona Protocol. At present, BMC has ordered that RT-PCR test is also being done for those who have come in contact with these actresses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Two days back, Kareena Kapoor’s girl gang had attended Karan Johar’s party. Where Riya Kapoor was also involved with Karisma Kapoor. Now it is being told that after these actresses come under the grip of corona, all will get the covid test done and will follow the corona rules.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a post on the official Instagram about being infected with Kovid 19. He told that his corona report has come positive and as soon as he got information about it, he has isolated himself. Along with this, she is also following the medical protocol.

Kareena Kapoor requested everyone, whoever came in contact with her in the past, should get herself and family corona tested. Along with this, Bebo also appealed to the fans and all social media users to get the vaccination done.

