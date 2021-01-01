Kareena Kapoor Khan became a troll while going out with Baby Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often targeted by trolls. Whether it’s the choice of clothes, the names of the children or the attitude, she stays in the headlines on social media. Now she was once again trolled when she was spotted near her Bandra home with her 7-month-old baby Jeh.

No doubt Kareena and Jeh looked very cute but some people raised questions about the actress. He says Bebela doesn’t know how to handle a child. In the latest pictures that are now going viral, Kareena is seen in a casual dress with her son Jeh in her arms.



People said – give Jah loose clothes

Now looking at the photos people think that Kareena is not comfortable holding the baby and she should learn how to hold the baby. Some people expressed concern over Jeh’s tight clothing. One user commented, ‘Never picked up a child, so I don’t know. He always picks up his mother. Another user wrote, ‘Same dress, please buy some comfortable clothes for baby.’

Kareena started meditating

Kareena doesn’t pay much attention to trolls. Recently, during a media interaction, he said that he has really started meditating to overcome negativity. The actress said, ‘There is no other way. Each coin has two sides. If there is positivity then there is also negativity but we should be happy and positive.