Kareena Kapoor Khan Bikini Photo: Kareena Kapoor’s son Jah turns 6 The actress shared cute photos on Instagram

Bollywood’s hot and glamorous mommy and superhit actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on holiday in Maldives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two children. While enjoying a holiday in the Maldives, Kareena Kapoor keeps sharing photos with her husband and children on social media. Now Kareena has shared a very cute photo with her youngest son Jeh. In which mother Kareena is seen on her lap. Kareena’s son Jeh has turned 6 months old today and on this special occasion Kareena has shared a beautiful picture wishing her son a happy 6th birthday.

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with the boy





In the picture, Kareena looks as sexy and glamorous as ever. Kareena is seen in a black bikini. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘May you always have love, happiness and a lot of patience, good luck in my life.’ Fans love this photo of Kareena. You can guess this. At the time of writing, this photo has received over 4 lakh likes.



Kareena has shared several photos of her in Maldives. Kareena also shared a cute photo of Saif’s birthday. The picture showed Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and both sons Timur and Jeh. After this, Kareena shared a cute photo with Jeh. In which the mother was seen sleeping on Kareena’s shoulder.



Kareena Kapoor has been in the news for a few days now for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. On the work front, Kareena will soon be working with Ekta Kapoor to produce Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan. Kareena will also be seen in an important role in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.



Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday, shares photos and says – I just want to be with you

Kareena Kapoor shares selfie with son Jeh, glamorous style of actress shown in Maldives

Demand for Rs 12 crore for ‘Sita’ role? Kareena Kapoor broke her silence for the first time