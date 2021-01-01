Kareena Kapoor Khan Bikini Photo: Kareena Kapoor’s son Jah turns 6 The actress shared cute photos on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with the boy
In the picture, Kareena looks as sexy and glamorous as ever. Kareena is seen in a black bikini. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘May you always have love, happiness and a lot of patience, good luck in my life.’ Fans love this photo of Kareena. You can guess this. At the time of writing, this photo has received over 4 lakh likes.
Kareena has shared several photos of her in Maldives. Kareena also shared a cute photo of Saif’s birthday. The picture showed Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and both sons Timur and Jeh. After this, Kareena shared a cute photo with Jeh. In which the mother was seen sleeping on Kareena’s shoulder.
Kareena Kapoor has been in the news for a few days now for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. On the work front, Kareena will soon be working with Ekta Kapoor to produce Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan. Kareena will also be seen in an important role in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.
