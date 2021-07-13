kareena kapoor khan book all india minority board opposed the title

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is counted among the top actresses. His films are well liked. She also remains in a lot of headlines due to her personal life. Some time back, Kareena gave birth to her second son. Whose name he named Jeh Ali Khan. Before this, his son is Taimur Ali Khan, who has a lot of popularity on social media. In such a situation, after being pregnant twice, now Kareena has launched her book.

Actually, Kareena Kapoor has launched her book two days ago. He gave this information through social media. She shared her new book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ with fans on Friday. Bebo has told this book as her third child. But now it seems that she is going to be in big trouble because of this book. Kareena shared a video two days ago.

A cute promo for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new book

In the video, she stands in her kitchen and asks what is happening? After this, Owen opens it and takes out a book in it and says it is being made. The cover of the book has a photo of Kareena with her baby bump. She has named her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. But his book has been objected by the All India Minority Board.

All India Minority Board President Diamond Yusuf organized a meeting at Cemetery at Chunniganj, Kanpur. In this event, Kareena opposed the name of her book Pregnancy Bible. The board has condemned the use of this name. It is being said that it has been agreed to file a case in this matter. In such a situation, the board can soon file a complaint against the actress keeping in mind the legal aspects. Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor has shared the experiences of both her pregnancies in the book.