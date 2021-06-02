Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Veere Di Wedding her ‘best decision’ as the film completes 3 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Veere Di Wedding her ‘greatest resolution’ as the film completes 3 years



Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was certainly one of the largest hits of 2018. The film produced by Rhea Kapoor acquired appreciation from all corners as it narrated the story of 4 greatest buddies and the way they stood by one another in thick and skinny. A lightweight-hearted film with many cool moments made Veere Di Wedding a favourite of millennials. It has been three years since its launch and here is what Kareena has to say about the film.

On her Insta tales, she reshared a publish made by Rhea Kapoor and wrote, "the greatest resolution I took. Such a cool film #3YEARSOFVEEREDIWEDDING'. Rhea shared a number of footage on Instagram depicting the characters of the stars. The image had "No guts no glory! Veere's for Life" written on it. She shared it with the caption, "Blissful 3 @vdwthefilm you set me free." Swara Bhasker too reacted to the film finishing three years and wrote, "So grateful to have been part of this bomb piece of badassery that just some superb ladies, and really cool elevated males might have made!" Additional including, "3 YEARS (June 01) to the start of an obsession – my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Blissful third to the film that gave rise to an financial system: the two rupees per tweet employment assure scheme that it appears i launched for my trolls."

Whereas Veere Di Wedding was a smashing hit, followers at the moment are wanting ahead to its sequel. It was in 2018 solely that Rhea had confirmed the second a part of the film. She was quoted saying, “I feel it’s gonna occur truly. It’d occur ahead of I assumed it will occur. However issues look good. I’m excited.” Later, it was reported that Veere Di Wedding will go on flooring after Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second being pregnant.

