Kareena Kapoor Khan hot Looks Stylish When Attend Son Taimur Annual Da

New Delhi. Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the hot actresses of the Bollywood industry, is known for her less than stylish looks from her films. Her fashion sense is amazing, so she likes to wear outfits different from every actress in every big event. Whenever she goes out somewhere, everyone is surprised to see her look. A similar sight was seen when she reached her son Taimur’s annual function.

Read More:- Dilip Kumar Film Career: Before joining films, Dilip Kumar used to sell sandwiches, started working in Devika Rani’s company

Kareena Kapoor Khan had chosen such clothes to attend her son’s annual function, in which not only her Nawabi chic was speaking loudly, but her look to look fashionable was seen out of the box. Was highlighting her style quotient beautifully.

However, the outfit that Bebo wore to look stylish on Taimur Ali Khan’s annual day cost not only Rs.2 lakhs but Rs.1500 only.

Read More:- When a girl who reached Kailash Kher’s concert threatened her with a blade in her hand… Tension had increased!

Kareena wore a striped blue dress, which was made of viscose and polyamide fabric. Polyimide fabric, also commonly known as nylon fiber, is lightweight as well as very comfortable to wear.

Bebo’s A-line outfit was pretty to look at and comfy too, which would surely make her feel very comfortable. This pastel blue dress of Kareena had a patterned ankle length, which was made of full sleeves with a V-shaped neckline.