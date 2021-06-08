Kareena Kapoor Khan Increases Her Acting Fees, Asks For 12 Crore to do Sita Role; Netizens Troll

Kareena Kapoor Khan Increases Her Acting Charges, Asks For 12 Crore to do Sita Position; Netizens Troll





Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely one of the most proficient actors within the trade. She has managed her private {and professional} life so effectively and even labored when she was pregnant. Publish her marriage, Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered blockbusters, and even submit her second supply, she is on the listing of all the highest filmmakers' wanting to signal her. A report in Bollywood Hungama means that Kareena was approached by the makers of the upcoming mythological interval saga Sita and he or she had requested for a whopping Rs 12 crores.

The report talked about that Bebo was requested to signal Alaukik Desai's magnum opus a number of months in the past. The supply stated: "Kareena who normally asks for INR 6-8 crores for movies has quoted a sum of INR 12 crores which have put the producers in a tizzy. In actual fact, proper now, they're reconsidering their determination and in talks to take the movie to a youthful actress as an alternative. But Kareena nonetheless stays the primary selection."

"Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding ceremony 2 and Hansal Mehta's movie first as a result of they're smaller movies that will probably be accomplished in a single month's time every. Sita will want at the least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and manufacturing. So she will probably be utterly consumed by one movie at that time however Bebo additionally realizes that this will probably be her greatest magnum opus until date, because it's a retelling of Ramayana from Sita's viewpoint", the supply additional advised.

That is how Twitterati reacted:

Reacting to the identical, a number of netizens took to social media to slam the makers. A consumer tweeted, “She is just not appropriate for the position of Mata Sita… Kareena Kapoor seems too previous & haggard. Furthermore, she will by no means get the harmless & mesmerizing look of Mata Sita ..Followers of Kareena Kapoor Khan can come n abuse me right here & make me well-known.”

One other one wrote: “Please for god sake. Its a shame to ramayana if she performs sita’s position. To play sita one has to be a hindu to perform that distinctive position. Many different expertise artiste obtainable. Y #KareenaKapoorKhan”.