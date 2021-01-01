Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan was having fun with her bffs Malaika Arora Amrita Arora Mallika Bhatt and sister Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor on weekends with her girl gang, party pictures went viral

Bollywood’s hot mom Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to party with her special friends. The weekend saw Kareena (Kareena Kapoor having fun time with BFF) at her house partying with her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and sister Karishma Kapoor. As usual, Kareena’s look was overwhelming at the party. Kareena appeared in a white shirt paired with denim shorts. Malaika looked beautiful in a bikini top with matching shrugs and pants.

Kareena Kapoor had a party with her girl gang on weekends

Charisma wore a dark blue top and black pants. Amrita and Bebo shared a photo of the party on their Instagram. Also written in the caption, ‘My Forever Girls.’

Kareena’s next film on the work front is ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In which she will be seen with Aamir Khan. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are also set to make cameos in the film. Kareena was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Homi Adjania’s ‘English Medium’. Kareena recently returned from the Maldives enjoying a holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two children Timur and Jahangir.

