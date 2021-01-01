Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor prays to Lord Ganesha with husband Saif Ali Khan and Timur Share cute pictures on social media Ganesh Chaturthi Kareena Kapoor Pooja with husband Saif and son Timur, share photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo with fans while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Timur. Kareena has shared a photo on her Instagram account. In which Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and son Timur Ali Khan are seen praying to Ganpati. Also Kareena has shared another photo. It shows a colorful Ganpati made of clay by Timur’s hands.

Kareena Kapoor is sharing photos while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi



Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, ‘My dear and team – Ganesh Chaturthi with Tim. Tim has made a clay Ganpati. ‘Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.’ Both Saif and Timur looked great in white pajama kurtas. Kareena is also seen in an off-white dress. However, Jahangir alias Baby J was not seen in the picture.

Both Timur and Jehangir are one of the most beloved star kids in Bollywood. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadha. Kareena Hansal will also be seen in Mehta’s next and ‘Takht’. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas and Kriti Senan. She has a remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.