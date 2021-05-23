Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karishma Kapoor Share Rare Throwback Picture of Grandparents Raj Kapoor, Krishna



Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karishma Kapoor took to social media remembering their grandparents actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his spouse Krishna Kapoor. The sisters posted a uncommon black and white throwback image of the couple on social media. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares How To Cope With COVID-19 Nervousness, Asks Followers To ‘Be Type To Your Thoughts’

Within the image, whereas Raj Kapoor will be seen smiling and holding a ebook together with a garland, Krishna Kapoor is taking a look at him with a smile on her face. The image shared by Kareena and Karishma was posted by a fan web page of Raj Kapoor. Sharing the image, Karisma wrote, “Dada and Dadi” with a crimson coronary heart emoji. Kareena re-shared Karisma’s publish on her Instagram Tales and dropped a coronary heart too. Additionally Learn – Energy To Energy! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Mom’s Day Publish For Babita Kapoor And Sharmila Tagore

Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Monochrome Photograph of Taimur Ali Khan Holding Her Little Son In Arms

This isn’t the primary time that Kareena and Karishma took to social media sharing an image of their beloved grandparents. Final yr, on Raj Kapoor’s beginning anniversary, Karisma had shared a publish that learn, “So many studying’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend.”

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are the daughters of Raj Kapoor’s eldest son Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Nonetheless, Randhir and Babita are actually separated. Randhir’s brother is Rishi Kapoor who died in April final yr after battling most cancers.

Raj Kapoor was a legendary actor and producer and is thought for iconic movies equivalent to Awaara, Shree 420, Mera Naam Joker, Jis Desh Males Ganga Behti Hai amongst others. He had acquired three Nationwide Movie Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. Raj was additionally nominated twice for the Palme d’Or grand prize on the Cannes Movie Pageant for his movies Awaara and Boot Polish.