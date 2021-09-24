Kareena Kapoor Khan: Photo: Jah’s cuteness overshadows Timur, Kareena Kapoor’s family returns from vacation
Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son Jah
The style of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Timur at the airport was worth watching. But there is no answer to Jeh’s cuteness in all this. The way Jeh’s gaze was fixed on the paparazzi’s cameras. Seeing him, everyone became his admirer.
Kareena Kapoor cool style
On the occasion of her birthday, Kareena had gone to Maldives for a holiday with her husband Saif and their two children. Kareena Kapoor shared many of her hot and glamorous selfies in Maldives. Even on her birthday, Kareena shared romantic pictures with her husband.
Timur’s cute style with parents
Kareena’s eldest son and internet sensation Timur Ali Khan was also seen at the airport holding the finger of father Saif Ali Khan. Timur Ali Khan appeared in a yellow T-shirt and white shorts.
Stylish look of Kareena Kapoor
Bebo wore a white floral midi dress for the airport look, which looked very comfortable. Blue, yellow and orange flowers were seen on the outfit.
