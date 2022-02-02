Kareena kapoor khan reveals akshay kumar advised saif ali khan to stay away from me.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan during the movie Tashan

While reacting to Akshay Kumar, Saif said that no, I know I will handle it. By the way, let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan started dating each other during the film Tashan. Both used to go on long drives during the shoot. During the shooting of this film, Saif Ali Khan also proposed Kareena Kapoor for marriage.

Kareena Kapoor spoke on my life

Then both of them got married in the year 2012 after dating each other. Before marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also in live-in relationship with each other. In Twitch India’s The Icon with Twinkle Khanna, Kareena also told that my personal life and career have been the most discussed. Be it my breakup, marriage with Saif or my career has not been good.

Kareena told the reason for the problem

Kareena also said that she had been in the news for over a year after she rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. Sometimes I used to feel that why my life has become a discussion. I used to get angry about it.

Kareena Kapoor will not take a break from acting

Kareena also said that she gets upset when there is talk about whether Taimur will become an actor or about his school and facilities. Kareena said that dealing with all this is also a challenge. Kareena also said that she will work as long as possible. Kareena says that she will not stop acting.