Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the FIRST MOVE towards Saif Ali Khan; says, ‘He is too English and restrained’





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are considered one of the most adopted {couples} of Bollywood. Their love story is additionally a really attention-grabbing one. She had spoken about how they bonded throughout the making of Tashan when Saif and she have been capturing in Ladakh. However it looks like their relationship was a quite formal one in the early 2000’s. In 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan did an interview with lyricist and discuss present host, Niranjan Iyenger. The 2 labored collectively in Omkara as nicely however they didn’t discuss a lot. The actor gained all the awards for his epic efficiency as Langda Tyagi. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan to Salman Khan: 5 B-town celebrities who’ve beautiful backyard areas

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she was a customer when he was working together with her sister Karisma on Hum Saath Saath Hai. The 2 have been with completely different companions then. She revealed that Saif Ali Khan was at all times chivalrous and handled her with immense respect. The actress says that he has a magnetic character and any lady would like to date him. She mentioned she took the initiative to start out a romantic relationship between them. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals bed room secrets and techniques on cookery present – learn deets

She had advised Niranjan Iyenger, “I used to be the one who form of pushed all the proper buttons. Saif really was the form of man who won’t ever, is not very forthcoming towards any lady. He won’t ever make the first transfer. He’s too English and restrained in that method.” Additionally Learn – Unseen image of Anushka Shetty with chubby cheeks goes viral; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others will relate

She additionally spoke of how Saif Ali Khan reacted with disbelief when he understood that Kareena Kapoor was curious about him. She says she doesn’t know why he felt that method. She had mentioned, “It was like total constructing had crumbled on his head. So I don’t know what he meant by that, whether or not he thought he was very fortunate or what. However nicely, ultimately, all of it labored out and I believe I used to be accountable for it.”

The couple at the moment are fortunately married for 8 lengthy years and blessed with a few sons. Their second little one was born in February 2021.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



