Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Revealed Privet Talk Bebo Reacted ‘Hey these are all private things in Kapil’s show! Kareena Kapoor Khan was blushing – ‘Hey these are all private things…’ when Saif Ali Khan told such things in Kapil’s show! Kareena Kapoor Khan was blushing

More than one celebrity comes in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and answers every question of their fans. One such time Saif Ali Khan came on Kapil Sharma’s show. At that time a fan had asked him a question about Kareena, which Saif answered in his own style.

In another episode, when Kareena Kapoor Khan came on Kapil’s show, Kapil told Kareena about Saif’s reply which was about Kareena. Kapil Sharma had said in front of Kareena on his show- ‘Saif had come here a few days ago, someone asked him how is your relationship with Kareena? Are they friendly or not? He responded very well to this. He also said that Kareena entertains me a lot. On hearing this, Kareena started laughing.

Kapil had further said that Saif further said that- ‘I love a song of Kareena which is in the film Don. Kareena dances wearing a gown, she is my heart… Sometimes the heart does it for me too.

On this matter of Kapil, Kareena hid her face with both hands and Kareena laughed and said in a shy manner nonsense. Kapil said in such a way that- ‘He had said so.’ Then Kareena said- ‘Whatever he is saying. Oh these are all private things. Don’t know how he can say all this.

On this Kapil says- ‘What is in dance, what is private in dance?’ Kareena says- ‘Hey I am personally doing an item number for him. So these are all our private matters. Today I will kill Saif.’

In a joking manner, Kapil had further said- ‘How lucky Saif is, look, we go to see the film by paying 400-500 rupees, we see Kareena. He is watching Kareena sitting at home. On this talk of Kapil, Kareena laughs loudly and claps.





