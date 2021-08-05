Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Second Son Name Jahangir On Mughal Emperor Revealed In Recently Released Book Taimur Ali

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son in February this year. Kareena’s fans were eager to get a glimpse of her second son and know the name. But the actress did not reveal the son’s face. There were also speculations about the name of the son. A few days back, Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor had named the child as ‘Jeh’. Kareena and Saif also addressed the child as ‘Jeh’ during an event in the second week of July.

Now the veil has been lifted from this mystery. ‘Safeena’ has named her second child Jahangir. This has been revealed in Kareena Kapoor’s recently released book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-to-Be’. In this book, Kareena has narrated her experiences related to pregnancy and delivery in detail. However, on several pages of the book, Kareena Kapoor has addressed her second son as ‘Jeh’.

There is also a picture with the name: Although on the last page of the book Kareena Kapoor Has also shared pictures of the second son and addressed him as Jahangir. After the information surfaced, there was a discussion on social media about the name of the second child of ‘Safeena’.

After the name of Saif-Kareena’s second son surfaced, a section on social media was also seen opposing it. Let me tell you that this is not the first time Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan There has been a protest over the name of the child.

Earlier, Saif-Kareena gave birth to their first child in the year 2016 and named their first son ‘Taimur’. Even then a section had strongly opposed this name. Let us tell you, ‘Jahangir’ is a Parsi word, which means – the king of the whole world. Apart from this, the name of Mohammad Salim, the son of Mughal emperor Akbar, was also Jahangir.





