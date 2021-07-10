Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a baby sonography photo With Message

New Delhi. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a name of Bollywood who is known for her performance, films, style and style. Every single style of Kareena makes her fans crazy about her. It would not be wrong to say that Kareena is one of those actresses. Whose film career is on top even after marriage and becoming a mother. Even today, Kareena’s demand in the industry can be clearly seen. At the same time, Kareena, who was pregnant both times, has set a trend with her baby bump and outfit. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son. Whose face has not even been shown to them yet. In such a situation, once again the news of Kareena becoming a mother is coming to the fore. Know what is the reason behind this.

Been working on something exciting …but It’s not what you’re thinking… Watch this space for more#KareenaKapoorKhan https://t.co/iMHGTJIzrf pic.twitter.com/sRlOAHHcPo — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) July 9, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared picture

Actually, recently Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on social media. Kareena shared a picture of the sonography. Kareena has posted her picture with a picture of sonography in her hands. Along with this, he has also written a funny caption with the picture.

Kareena writes that ‘I have been working on something exciting for a long time. But that is not the job. What you are thinking.’ At the end of the post, Kareena told that soon she is going to make an announcement. Kareena has asked fans to stay on social media till then.

Kareena Kapoor is pregnant for the third time

Now as soon as Kareena posted the sonography picture. Kareena’s fans started speculating about her third pregnancy. After the news of becoming a mother for the third time, Kareena immediately shared another post. In which he has written a long message. Kareena told that she has written a book on her pregnancy. In which she told that both becoming a mother and writing a book on pregnancy is an important part of her journey. In which he has faced many good and bad days.

Kareena further says that once she used to be very eager to go to work. So he never felt like getting out of bed. Kareena told that in this book she has written her journey about both her pregnancies. Along with this, both mental and physical emotional has been described very well.

Kareena Kapoor r Khan’s first book is out! She chronicles her journey from pregnancy to delivery and everything in between in her ‘Pregnancy Bible’ published by Juggernaut Books. Preorder on Amazon now: https://t.co/3nyo9z7BXo @KareenaK_FC @KareenaUpdates #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/E2fG0l30Qw — juggernautbooks (@juggernautbooks) July 9, 2021

book written by kareena kapoor khan

Kareena said on her third pregnancy that “This book is exactly like her third child. She would like to name the concept, idea and journey of the book till its publication as a pregnancy. Kareena told that the country has to give the pregnancy bible. Recognized by FOGSI, the governing body of gynecology and obstetricians of the U.S., and her personal doctors have helped her a lot in writing it. Kareena said that she is very excited to share this book with her fans and people. And both are nervous. Kareena appealed to the people to order this book soon.”