Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her Favourite Kerala-Styled Meal, It is Mouth-Watering



Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has given a glimpse of her ‘favorite meal’ to her followers and it is mouth-watering. Taking to Instagram tales on Monday afternoon, she shared an image of Kerala delicacies ready by Marina Balakrishnan, a house chef specialised in Kerala delicacies. Within the image, one can see a portion of crimson rice, with sambar laid on a banana leaf. One other dish known as ‘aviyal’ is also seen within the photograph. Kareena captioned it, “My favorite meal”, together with a coronary heart emoji and a sticker of a chef blowing kiss. Additionally Learn – Will India Block Fb, Twitter, Instagram in 2 Days as New IT Guidelines Come Into Impact?

Test It Out Right here:

Not too long ago, Kareena made a connoisseur pizza from scratch which she ready on the superstar present, Star vs Meals. She talked about craving Italian meals throughout each her pregnancies. She stated, “So, mainly like by means of the being pregnant, I had…it was similar to a continuing craving of wanting pizzas and pastas. It was simply bizarre all through, each my boys.” She additionally admitted that she didn’t prepare dinner throughout the coronavirus-led lockdown and quite her husband Saif Ali Khan did the cooking as a substitute. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Function In Mumbai Police’s COVID-19 Advisory, Bebo Shares

She stated, “I feel throughout the lockdown, everybody was type of making banana bread, I didn’t make banana bread, however Saif was actually experimenting with numerous meals..” She additional added that Taimur likes to be within the kitchen too, whereas she is normally in command of the music. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Selfie, Asks Followers Not To Lose Hope Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second little one in February, however haven’t but revealed his face, or his identify.

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Kareena might be subsequent seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical launch this Christmas.