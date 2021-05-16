Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares How To Cope With COVID-19 Anxiety, Asks Fans To Be Kind To Your Mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares How To Cope With COVID-19 Nervousness, Asks Fans To Be Kind To Your Mind



Mumbai: Dealing with psychological well being is turning into a serious concern amid the coronavirus pandemic and to assist folks concerning the identical, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Saturday sharing data on learn how to take care of Covid-19 anxiousness. She urged followers to be form to their minds.

Taking to Instagram Tales, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a publish and captioned it, "Be form to your thoughts. Attain out to a cherished one or an expert psychological well being professional when the going will get robust and all the time make time to unwind." In one other story, she additionally shared some factors for taking good care of toddlers in these tough instances.

Additionally Learn – Coronavirus In India: Recoveries Surpass Recent Circumstances For fifth Straight Day; Govt Says Scenario Stabilising

Bebo has been repeatedly sharing data on her social media accounts concerning the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, final month, she urged her followers to get vaccinated through correct on-line registration. She additionally expressed disappointment over individuals who don’t perceive the ‘Gravity of the scenario’. She took to social media and wrote, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are nonetheless many individuals who don’t perceive the gravity of the scenario our nation is in. The following time you step out, or put on your masks underneath your chin, or flout the principles, spare a thought for our medical doctors and medical employees. They’re at a breaking level each mentally and bodily. Every considered one of you studying that is answerable for breaking the chain. Now greater than ever, India wants you.”

In the meantime, on the work entrance, Kareena will probably be subsequent seen in Laal Singh Chaddha together with Aamir Khan. Kareena can even be part of Karan Johar’s Takht. She was final seen in Angrezi Medium.