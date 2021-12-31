Kareena Kapoor Khan shares the best picture of 2021 her son Jeh Ali Khan’s first tooth | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares best picture of 2021

Saif also interrupted

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on her Instagram. Also, Kareena told in the caption that as soon as she picked up the phone to take the picture, Saif asked her – are you again taking a new picture for your Instagram?

first holiday with jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan went on the first holiday with Jeh and shared this picture from Maldives. This was Jeh’s first family trip. In the picture, Taimur was also seen posing for the camera in a very cute way.

birthday photo

On her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this picture with Jeh and Taimur and wrote – Today I am promising myself that I will keep this fire burning.

Taimur’s first steps

At the same time, on Taimur’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of Taimur. In this video, Taimur’s first steps and falling for the first time were captured.

Jeh’s first Diwali

First Diwali picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan with Jeh. There were reports on social media that Jeh’s full name is Jehangir Ali Khan, after which Kareena was once again trolled a lot.

first clear picture

Karisma Kapoor shared the first clear picture of the little Nawab of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jeh Ali Khan is Jeh Baba to his Lolo Maasi.