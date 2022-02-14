kareena kapoor khan sonam kapoor anand ahuja neha kakkar bollywood celebs valentines day wishes and celebration photos pouring love on partners

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, celebs are celebrating with their valentines and sharing their pictures with fans.

Valentine’s Day Celebration: Today Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the world and many people are celebrating this special day with their partners, Bollywood celebs are also not behind in this matter. The pictures of the celebration are being shared on social media. Along with this, celebs are wishing each other by sharing cute pictures with their valentines.

Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Kakkar, Arpita Khan Sharma and Sonam Kapoor are celebrating Valentine’s Day and are also sharing the pictures of the celebration with the fans. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita shared a romantic picture with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma on Instagram. He also wrote an emotional post.

Arpita wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love! May we always remain one crazy, goofy, happy and excited couple. It’s more fun to disagree than to agree, it’s a lot more fun to walk in opposite directions but still walk the same path. Fills us with the shortcomings inside us. Love you forever.”

Let us tell you that Ayush and Arpita have two children. Aayush Sharma was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth, which also starred Salman Khan.

Actress Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja shared a picture of the beautiful moments spent with Sonam Kapoor and wrote, “Forever…”

Along with this, Sonam Kapoor posted a beautiful photo of herself with Anand and wrote, “Happy Valentines Love Day. Nothing is more important than love.” The couple married in 2018 after dating for more than three years.

Malaika Arora hugged Arjun and shared a picture completely lost in love and wrote, ‘My love’. This romantic picture of Arjun Malaika has become viral in minutes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of her valentines Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘Today is Valentine’s Day. Alright then let’s eat ice cream. Along with this, Kareena has also made heart emojis.

Filmmaker Remo D’Souza shared a picture with his wife Lizelle D’Souza. He shared a caption along with several hearts and heart emoticons.

Neha Kakkar posted a picture with roses, balloon and cake and wrote, “He never misses a chance to make his Neha feel special! I love you Rohanpreet Singh Happy Valentines Day everyone.”

Recently, Neha Kakkar’s new song Mud Mud Ke, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone, was released. The track also featured vocals by her brother, Tony Kakkar.