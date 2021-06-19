Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a party at her house, Malaika Arora arrived with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi. Apart from films, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan remains in the limelight due to her personal life. She is very active on social media and shares her pictures and videos with fans every day. Kareena’s Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are best friends in the industry. The three often go out and party together. Recently, Kareena had a party at her house. In which Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also reached.

Kareena hosted a house party

However, Malaika Arora appeared in this party with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor shared this picture of the party with her Instagram account. Bebo and Malaika Arora are seen in this picture. Both are seen laughing. In the photo, Kareena is wearing black pants with a white tank top. While Malaika is wearing shorts with a black tank top. The look of both is looking very hot. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote in the caption, Gucci bffs forever. About 5 lakh likes have come on this post of Bebo. Also, fans are praising both of them fiercely.

Malaika was seen with Arjun

This picture of Kareena and Malaika has been clicked by Amrita Arora. During Arjun Malaika’s party, no photo surfaced but both were spotted together while leaving Kareena’s house. Arjun Kapoor was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. At the same time, Arjun’s look, wearing a black mask, looked tremendous.

Kareena’s protest

Let us tell you that these days people are angry about Kareena Kapoor Khan. People are asking them to boycott. Actually, a few days ago there was news that Kareena has been offered the role of Sita in the film being made on Ramayana and for this role, Kareena has demanded 12 crores. As soon as this news went viral, people got angry. He does not want to see Kareena in the role of Mother Sita. People say that Kareena has married a Muslim and now her name is Kareena Kapoor Khan. His son’s name is Taimur Ali Khan. In such a situation, she cannot play the role of Mother Sita.

