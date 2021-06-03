Kareena Kapoor Khan to team up with Rhea Kapoor once again for her comeback film? Here’s what we know

Kareena Kapoor Khan to team up with Rhea Kapoor once again for her comeback movie? Here’s what we know



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with their second son this 12 months on February 21. The actress had saved herself busy with advert shoots until the time of her supply. She received again to work inside a few weeks submit childbirth. And shortly after, she had begun coaching to shed her being pregnant weight. Bebo has now gotten again into form. At the least her newest image tells us so! The actress took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie whereby she was seen flaunting her toned waist in black tights and tube high. “Objects within the mirror glass are nearer than they seem. So preserve distance… cuz it is the brand new regular!” Kareena wrote on her submit alongside the picture. The image appears to be taken proper after a sweat out session! Whereas followers could not cease gushing about her glow and health ranges, Rhea Kapoor’s touch upon Kareena’s submit has caught our consideration. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and extra — Value of high-priced purses owned by B-town divas will depart you stumped

Rhea commented, “Prepared on set bro.” Is that this the trace that we have been ready for? Has Kareena zeroed in on her comeback movie? Will we see the 2 ‘Veeres’ reunite? Nicely, we all know that Kareena and Rhea have labored collectively of their 2018 comedy-drama Veere Di Marriage ceremony which had created plenty of good and unhealthy noise within the business. Curiously, Kareena’s submit and Rhea’s touch upon it has come at a time when their movie has accomplished three years on the celluloid. Rhea had additionally shared a poster of Veere Di Marriage ceremony on her Instagram. Whereas Kareena shared the identical in her Insta story, calling it ‘finest choice ever’. The movie marked Kareena Kapoor’s aka comeback submit delivering her first youngster Taimur. And maybe, Rhea is all set with a task and script for Bebo, submit her second being pregnant as effectively. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Veere Di Marriage ceremony her ‘finest choice’ because the movie completes 3 years

Additionally Learn – Raj Kapoor Dying Anniversary: The legendary filmmaker was a whole household man and these throwback pics are proof

In the meantime, Kareena and Saif are but to reveal the title of their second child. On mom’s day, Kareena had handled her followers with an image of her two boys. Within the monochrome image, Taimur was seen holding the infant in his arms. Nevertheless, the face of her youthful son was not clearly seen. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and have been blessed with their first youngster Taimur on December 20, 2016.

On the work entrance, Kareena can be subsequent seen with Aamir Khan of their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



