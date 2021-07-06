Kareena Kapoor Khan Troll For Her Weight

New Delhi. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Kareena’s stardom continues even after marriage and children. On 21 February 2021, the actress gave birth to her second child. After delivery, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at many places. Kareena had gained weight during pregnancy. In such a situation, when Kareena appeared some time after delivery, there was no visible reduction in her weight. At the same time, his fans are eagerly waiting for his fit look. In such a situation, while doing a workout recently, the actress posted a picture of herself, after which she had to face trolling.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture while doing yoga

Actually, some time ago Kareena shared a picture of herself doing yoga. He shared this picture on the occasion of International Yoga Day on 21st June. Kareena had also told that she started doing yoga from 2006. When he signed the films Tashan and Jab We Met. But some people probably did not like this picture of Kareena and they started trolling the actress. Trollers made fun of Kareena’s obesity.

Trollers made lewd comments

Commenting on a user, who is spreading the rumor that you are beautiful. At the same time, a user said that Kareena’s face looks old. At the same time, another user has written that you are looking like a 75-year-old grandmother. Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor did a lot of work even during pregnancy. She had shot many commercials with her baby bump. Also did his own radio show.

kareena kapoor khan upcoming movie

Talking about Kareena Kapoor’s workfront, soon Kareena will be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. In this film, she is going to be seen with actor Aamir Khan. Kareena had completed the shooting of the film during pregnancy itself. For which she had stayed with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in her Pataudi Palace for some time.