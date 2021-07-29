Kareena Kapoor Khan used to be very worried about stretch marks during pregnancy, revealed herself

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second son Jeh on February 21. Kareena remains in the headlines due to her second pregnancy. Since becoming a mother for the second time, Kareena has been sharing her pregnancy experience on social media. Kareena told that this time she did a lot of shopping for baby products. Also, sometimes she used to cry while laughing. Kareena told that she was most worried about stretch marks in her second pregnancy. Kareena has shared many unheard stories of her second pregnancy on social media.

In the second pregnancy, Kareena used to eat a lot of food

Kareena Kapoor Khan told about the second pregnancy that she had become quite foodie when she was pregnant. She could not stop herself from eating pizza. Let us tell you that Kareena had posted a photo of sonography some time back. After which her fans started feeling that she was going to become a mother again. Breaking the silence on those rumours, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her own book, Pregnancy Bible. There was a lot of controversy over its title.

Kareena looked very active in second pregnancy

Kareena has given information about her second pregnancy in the ‘Pregnancy Bible’. Kareena was also very excited about her book. By the way, let us tell you that Kareena was very active before being born. She did not stop working during pregnancy. At the same time, after the delivery, Kareena has again started paying her attention towards fitness. She often shares pictures of herself doing yoga on social media. Kareena gave birth to her first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena has been suffering from back pain since having two children.

kareena kapoor khan upcoming movie

Talking about the work front of Kareena Kapoor Khan, soon she is going to be seen on the big screen. Kareena will be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ with actor Aamir Khan. The film was shot in Chandigarh and Delhi. Kareena had completed the shooting of the film during pregnancy itself.

