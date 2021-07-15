Kareena Kapoor khan was accused of inciting religious sentiments, Controversy on Book Pregnancy Bible | Kareena Kapoor was accused of inciting religious sentiments, know what Bebo was doing!

New Delhi: A Christian group on Wednesday filed a police complaint against actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and two others in Beed city of Maharashtra, objecting to the title of her book. The group has accused him of hurting the sentiments of the community.

Co-writer in trouble

Ashish Shinde, president of Alpha Omega Christian Federation, has filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station regarding the book, in which another author is also named. Shinde in his complaint has mentioned the title of the book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ written by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aditi Shah Bhimjani and published by Juggernaut Books.

what is the complaint

In this complaint, Ashish Shinde has said that the holy word ‘Bible’ has been used in the title of the book and it has hurt the religious sentiments of Christians. Shinde has demanded registration of a case against the actress and two others under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FIR not registered yet

A police officer confirmed receiving the complaint, but said that no FIR has been registered. Shivaji Nagar police station in-charge Inspector Sainath Thombre said, “We have received a complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai.

The book was launched on 9th July

Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her book on 9 July. Kareena, 40, who gave birth to her second child in February, described the book as her third child. In connection with the promotion of the book, he had made many posts on social media.

what is special in the book

According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, in this book she has mentioned the physical and emotional experiences she felt during both her pregnancies. (input language)

