Kareena Kapoor Khan’s HEFTY fee for KV Vijayendra Prasad’s Sita prompts makers to zero down on Option No. 2?

Makers down South are planning some enormous tasks with the backdrop of Indian mythology. One of many movies is the one on Sita. The script for the identical has been written by none apart from Baahubali author, KV Vijayendra Prasad. It appears the makers took the script to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Stories are coming in that she has demanded a whopping Rs 12 crore for the film, which is tentatively titled, Sita: The Incarnation. Alaukik Desai goes to be the director of the movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan who had her second son in February has signed some movies already. Proper now, she is figuring out to get again into form. Additionally Learn – Ek Mini Katha actress Kavya Thapar names Jr NTR as her favorite dancer; needs to work with Ram Charan

A supply instructed Bollywood Hungama, “Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding ceremony 2 and Hansal Mehta’s movie first as a result of they’re smaller movies that might be accomplished in a single month’s time every. Sita will want at the very least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and manufacturing. So she might be utterly consumed by one movie at that time however Bebo (Kareena) additionally realises that this might be her largest magnum opus until date, because it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s viewpoint.” It appears the excessive worth quoted by the actress has put producers in a decent spot. The actress usually prices Rs 6-8 crores for a movie. The supply additional mentioned, “The truth is, proper now, they’re reconsidering their determination and in addition taking the movie to a youthful actress, as properly. However talks are on and Bebo stays the primary selection.” Additionally Learn – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and extra Bollywood celebrities whose dimples soften our hearts – view pics

It appears KV Vijayendra Prasad and Alaukik Desai are very eager on Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress too loves the position as a result of it’s a meaty challenge. It appears Alia Bhatt is the second selection of the makers. The supply added, “Kareena’s crew is now determining dates and remuneration for the identical. As soon as the modalities are labored out, a proper announcement might be made. In case, it doesn’t work out with Kareena, then Alia is their second choose for the interval saga.” Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and seven extra Bollywood beauties who rocked one-shoulder outfits – view pics

