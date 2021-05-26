Kareena Kapoor makes an exciting promise to Kunal Kemmu on his birthday; shares a lovely THROWBACK from their Maldives vacay





Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram, she is making the utmost use of the platform. From sharing photos of her kids, good-looking husband Saif Ali Khan to her beautiful selfies – Bebo has change into a social media PRO. Nicely, immediately, she has taken to her Instagram account to make a birthday want for her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. She has taken a journey down the reminiscence lane and shared a image from their household trip to Maldives to want Kunal Kemmu.

Sharing the throwback image from the journey, Kareena has expressed her want to recreate the image quickly. Her caption reads, "Completely satisfied Birthday, brother in regulation… I promise we are going to recreate this image quickly… have a lovely one." Within the image we see birthday boy Kunal Kemmu chilling within the pool together with spouse Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. Two munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan and Innaya Naomi Kemmu, are additionally a a part of this image. The 2 girls are trying gorgeous in their swimwear whereas the boys are shirtless. It's a stylish fam-jam image which we might love to see them recreating once more. We're additionally very excited to see the brand new addition to the household – Kareena and Saif's second son, subsequent time they take a pictue like this.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's put up, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu additionally replies. Whereas Soha commented, "insha'Allah" Kunal Kemmu commented, "Hahahahaha.. sure sure we now have to." Try Bebo's Instagram put up under:

Aside from Kunal Kemmu, Kareena additionally wished bestie Karan Johar who celebrates his birthday immediately. She shared a pleased image with KJo and talked about that she loves him.

On the workfront, Kareena Kapoor Khan will subsequent be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha together with Aamir Khan. The discharge of the movie received pushed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The makers are but to announce its official launch date.

