Kareena Kapoor No Makeup Selfie: Kareena Kapoor No Makeup Photo: Kareena Kapoor has shared a selfie of herself, in which she is seen without makeup.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media and keeps sharing updates related to her and family to the fans. Recently, Kareena Kapoor went on holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Timur and Jeh. He shared several photos of his trip. Now Kareena Kapoor has shared one of her selfies (Kareena Kapoor No Makeup Selfie) in which she is seen without makeup.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo of herself on the story of her Instagram account. In this picture you can see that Kareena Kapoor has not done any kind of makeup. He has left his hair open. Fans are reacting to this picture of the actress.



This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture without makeup. She has shared a picture without makeup several times before. See pictures of Kareena Kapoor without makeup here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day next year in 2022. Kareena Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘English Medium’ released in 2020.