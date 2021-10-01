Kareena Kapoor No Makeup Selfie: Kareena Kapoor No Makeup Photo: Kareena Kapoor has shared a selfie of herself, in which she is seen without makeup.
This is not the first time Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture without makeup. She has shared a picture without makeup several times before. See pictures of Kareena Kapoor without makeup here:
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day next year in 2022. Kareena Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘English Medium’ released in 2020.
Kareena Kapoor
