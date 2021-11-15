Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice, know what was the reason

Actress Kareena Kapoor remains in the discussion about her fitness routine. Currently, Kareena is busy with her next project ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Aamir Khan will be seen in the lead role in this film. Kareena may be a successful actress today, but she married Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 when she was at the peak of her career. Kareena had told that they met during the shooting of the film ‘Tashan’. But he rejected Saif’s marriage proposal twice.

Kareena Kapoor had said in an interview with ‘Pinkvilla’, ‘We were shooting together for Tashan and both of us met here many times. I remember we were shooting for the film in Greece and Saif told me that we should get married. Second time, Saif proposed me for marriage in Ladakh. When both of us were shooting a song, Saif had said that we will make a good couple. I was surprised to hear this at that time. I said that I don’t know you that much now. Now maybe we can’t call it turning down the offer.

Kareena further says, ‘I did not completely turn down Saif’s offer. All I said was that I want to get to know you better. Now after many years I feel that marrying Saif was the best decision of my life. I wanted to work after marriage, so I did and in fact Saif never stopped me for it. I wanted whatever work I got in the film industry and I just kept doing it. That is, marriage should not come in between me.

What did Kareena say on Taimur? In another interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan had said, ‘People also think so and often say that I should not leave my children alone. My only answer to all such trolls and people is that I also work for my children and whenever they grow up, they will definitely like the fact that their mother works. Me and Saif worry a lot about the future of our children and also give them full time.