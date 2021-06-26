kareena kapoor reply on being stuck in lift with saif and shahid kapoor

New Delhi. One of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been active in the film industry for years. He has worked in many great films. People spend their lives on his acting and style. But apart from films, Kareena Kapoor Khan also makes a lot of headlines due to her personal life. It is known to all that there was a time when she was dating actor Shahid Kapoor. The love of both of them was increasing that in the year 2007, both of them separated. Bebo married Saif Ali Khan after her breakup with Shahid.

Also read: Due to a prank of Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla was angry for 7 years

Makes everyone fail in impunity

In such a situation, questions are asked from time to time to Kareena Kapoor about her past. In an interview, he was asked such a question about Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, to which he gave a funny answer. Kareena is also known for her outspokenness. She speaks freely on every issue and when it comes to personal life, she feels free to speak on this too.

funny reply of kareena

In an interview, she was asked, ‘What will you do if you get stuck in the same lift with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan?’ Bebo gave a very funny answer to this and also told everyone that it is not so easy to entrap them in things. Responding to this, Kareena said, ‘If this happens then it will be really fun. I will call Vishal Bhardwaj and start shooting for his film ‘Rangoon’. Kareena further revealed that Shahid and Saif have worked together in the film. So there is a good understanding between the two. So I wouldn’t mind getting stuck in the lift with both of them.

Also read: ‘What will you do if your wife runs away from home?’ Shahrukh Khan gave a funny answer

fell in love with saif ali khan

Let us tell you that in the year 2007, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had a breakup. After the breakup, Nawab Saif Ali Khan entered Kareena’s life. Both came close to each other during the shooting of the film and fell in love. After dating for many years, both of them decided to get married in the year 2012. Today both have two sons. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Aamir Khan is in the lead role with him in this film.