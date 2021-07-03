Kareena Kapoor Revealed How She Felt When She Met Saif Ali Khan

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known in the industry as Choti Begum. They married Saif and Kareena on 16 October 2012. Where this was Bebo’s first marriage. At the same time, this was Saif’s second marriage. Saif’s first wife was actress Amrita Singh. From whom he got divorced in the year 2012. Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 9 years. But even today Saif-Kareena pair is one of the hottest couple in B-Town. Often Kareena was seen talking about her first meeting with Saif. Today we are going to tell you one such interesting anecdote related to both.

Kareena Kapoor started feeling like seeing Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor told about her first meeting with Saif that when she first met Saif, it was the set of the film ‘Tashan’. Where upon seeing Saif, the filling was coming in his heart exactly like films. Just like Shahrukh Khan comes while watching Sushmita Sen in the movie Main Hoon Na. Like romantic music playing in the background. Strong winds are blowing and the pallu of her sari is blowing just like that. Like it happened with Sushmita Sen.

12 Younger Kareena Than Saif

Kareena is 12 years younger than Saif Ali Khan. At the same time, Amrita was 12 years older than Saif. When Saif married Amrita. He didn’t tell anyone then. Even Saif did not tell his family about the decision of marriage with Amrita. After marriage with Amrita, Saif had two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the same time, he also had two children with Kareena. The name of their elder son is Taimur Ali Khan and the name of the second son is yet to be announced by the couple.

Kareena has good bonding with Sara-Ibrahim

It is said that after separating from Saif, both the children remained with Amrita. When Kareena and Saif got married. Then Amrita had prepared and sent her two children Sara and Ibrahim herself. Kareena’s relationship with Amrita’s children is also very good. Even Sara-Ibrahim often visit Kareena’s house to meet both the children. Recently, Sara had gone to meet Kareena’s younger son at her house.