Kareena Kapoor Revealed Saif Ali Khan Used To Call Her Maam On Omkara Set And Did Not Talk To Her

Kareena Kapoor had told in one of her interviews that Saif Ali Khan used to call her Ma’am on the sets of ‘Omkara’.

The pairing of Bollywood’s famous actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan is one of the favorite couples of Hindi cinema. The two tied the knot in the year 2012 and have two children named Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have appeared together in many films even before marriage, including ‘Tashan’ and ‘Omkara’. But on the sets of ‘Omkara’, Saif Ali Khan used to call Kareena Kapoor as Ma’am. Not only this, he did not even talk much to the actress.

This thing related to Saif Ali Khan was revealed by Kareena Kapoor herself in ‘Look Who’s Talking with Niranjan’. Kareena Kapoor had told that Saif Ali Khan used to treat her with great respect. The actress had said about this, “Saif is from a different generation. I knew them. When Lolo and Saif were shooting for ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ in Jodhpur, we used to hang out together.”

Talking about the actor, Kareena Kapoor further said, “We also worked together in ‘Omkara’, but there we both did not talk much to each other, because we both had boyfriends and girlfriends. In such a situation, both of us rarely talked to each other, as if good morning, that’s all. He would always tell me, ‘Good morning ma’am.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s attitude, Kareena Kapoor further added, “He used to treat me with a lot of respect. I also thought it was okay, he is a very nice person.” In the interview, Kareena Kapoor had told that she had also taken the first step in the relationship. Regarding this, the actress had said, “Saif’s personality is such that any woman would want to be with him.”

Regarding Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor further said, “Saif is such a person who will not move on his own towards any woman. He will never take the first step. And when I started from my side, he could not believe it. Her reaction was such that I cannot believe that Kareena is doing all this.”