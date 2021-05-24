Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Feature In Mumbai Police COVID-19 Advisory, Bebo Shares





Mumbai: Mumbai Police is utilizing all inventive methods to inform residents what to do and what to not amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. They’re utilizing Bollywood names to create consciousness amongst individuals. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Beautiful Selfie, Asks Followers Not To Lose Hope Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In a current coronavirus advisory, Mumbai police poster featured actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Agar tum masks neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ state of affairs ho sakta hai,” it learn. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Tales and shared it. Earlier on Sunday, Kareena posted a selfie in Instagram tales and requested followers to remain at house, keep protected and never lose hope. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karishma Kapoor Share Uncommon Throwback Image of Grandparents Raj Kapoor, Krishna

Bebo has been repeatedly sharing data on her social media accounts relating to the coronavirus outbreak. In April this yr, she urged her followers to get vaccinated by way of correct on-line registration. She additionally expressed disappointment over individuals who don’t perceive the ‘Gravity of the state of affairs’.

Mumbai police have been sharing a number of inventive methods to create consciousness amongst individuals. Earlier, the police division reminded residents of double masking by Harry Potter’s humorous meme. The meme featured Dumbledore and Snape from a well-known scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Half 2. In the primary image, as a substitute of Dumbledore asking ‘in any case this time?’, he requested, ‘double masks?’ To which Snape replied within the second image saying his common dialogue – ‘At all times’. Check out another such advisories as properly:

Aren’t these fascinating methods of making consciousness?