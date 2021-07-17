kareena kapoor say sharmila tagore advise her to work during pregnancy

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan remains in the discussion every day. These days she is in the news for her pregnancy book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. He has recently launched this book. In this book, Kareena has made many revelations about both her pregnancies. He told how he made a comeback after pregnancy. Apart from this, Kareena also revealed why she worked continuously during her pregnancy.

Mother-in-law gave special advice

Kareena Kapoor told that during pregnancy her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore had advised her to keep working even during pregnancy. According to Kareena, her mother-in-law, mother and husband Saif Ali Khan had asked her not to leave work even during pregnancy. Kareena has written in her book, ‘Saif told me that I can do everything. Saif and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship. I hope Jeh will be as confident as Taimur because of his parents.’

Real inspiration told to mother-in-law

Kareena further wrote, ‘My mother-in-law was the first person who advised me to keep working continuously. His advice was to do whatever I want but with full confidence. He did a great job in films even after marriage and children. She was a real inspiration for me. My mother was also a strong role model for me. Mom and dad told me to keep working.

Complaint filed against Kareena

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a lot of discussion these days due to her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. A Christian group objected to the title of his book and complained against him to the police. The Christian group on Wednesday filed a complaint against Kareena and two others alleging that they hurt religious sentiments. Kareena had launched her book on 9 July. He told this book as his third child.