Kareena Kapoor shared photo of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan from bedroom

Bollywood’s famous actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often remains in discussions on her social media. Kareena had knocked on Instagram in the year 2020 and since then till now she is seen sharing her every activity with the fans. Kareena sometimes shares beautiful memories of her family and sometimes with her friends. Now Kareena has shared a lovely photo from her bedroom. This photo is being liked a lot by the fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an adorable picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur on her Instagram handle. Looking at this photo, it seems that this is a surprise photo for Saif. Kareena is also asking in her caption if she can take a photo for Instagram.

In the photo shared by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan is seen having breakfast and his dear son Taimur is seen lying on the bed and drawing. On the other hand, Saif is looking at Kareena holding the phone in his hand and making a strange appearance. With this photo, Kareena wrote in the caption ‘My morning. Saif- Bebo can you take a photo for Instagram? Me- Yes click. Saifu and Tim Tim. My boys’.

Let us tell you that in the year 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan, 10 years older than her. Saif’s first marriage was with actress Amrita Singh. He also has two children from this marriage, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. At the same time, Kareena and Saif also have two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan.

Talking about the work of Kareena Kapoor, she will soon be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Hrithik Roshan. Let us tell you that the shooting of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is going on in full swing. This film is a remake of South film, in South also the name of this film is ‘Vikram Vedha’.