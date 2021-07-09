Kareena Kapoor Shared Ultrasound Photo for launching her pregnancy book | Kareena Kapoor Shares Ultrasound Photo, But The Reason Isn’t What You Think

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media. Kareena definitely shares every information related to her life with her fans. Recently, the actress shared an ultrasound report, after which her fans are not happy with the flowers. But this report is not what you are thinking.

Kareena shares ultrasound report

Kareena Kapoor recently shared a photo of herself on Instagram. In this photo, Kareena is holding an ultrasound report. Seeing which his fans must be feeling that soon good news is going to be received. But if you look carefully, you will find that this is not an ultrasound report of her pregnancy.

Kareena’s caption

In this photo, Kareena Kapoor is seen in a red dress. She is seen showing the ultrasound photo in the camera. Sharing this photo, she writes in the caption, ‘Working on something exciting… but it’s not what you are thinking.. Watch this space for more…#ComingSoon’.

Kareena is bringing her book

Kareena Kapoor again reveals in the very next post that she is launching a book of hers. In this book, she has shared her experience in both her pregnancies. He has written this book for future mothers so that they can learn something from his experience.

second son born this year

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Baby) and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their little son on 21 February. Sharing this information on his social media, Saif wrote- ‘We have been blessed with a child. Mother and baby are safe and sound. Thanks to our fans for their love and support’

Kareena movies

Talking about the workfront of Kareena Kapoor, she was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, starring late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Radhika Madan. Talking about Kareena’s upcoming project, she will now be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

