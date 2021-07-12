Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pictures from her pregnancy shoot

New Delhi. Although Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a lot of headlines for her glamorous style and beauty, but these days she remains in discussions for a different reason. You will be surprised to know that these days Kareena is in the discussion about her pregnancy. At the same time, Kareena is also confusing people by posting on social media one after the other. Recently, the actress posted a picture of sonography. After which the news started coming out that Kareena is going to give birth to the third child. At the same time, now the actress has posted some more pictures of herself with baby bump.

Kareena shares pictures with baby bump

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted two pictures of her on her official Instagram. Kareena is seen flaunting a baby bump in black and white. In the photo, Kareena was seen wearing a light shade shirt and trousers over a sports bra. In the photos, Kareena is seen leaving her hair open and giving a captivating pose. Photos of Kareena’s pregnancy are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor caption

Sharing a picture with baby bump, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, ‘Just a week before the delivery of her second child, she got a chance to shoot a portrait. It was the summer of 2017 for the first time. This picture of Kareena was clicked by famous photographer Rohan Shrestha. Rohan Shrestha has also posted these pictures of Kareena on his social media handle.

Kareena-Saif named their child

Let us tell you that on 21 February 2021, Kareena gave birth to the second child. For the past few days, the name of Kareena Kapoor’s son has been in the news. Kareena-Saif Ali Khan have named their younger son Jeh. By the way, so far Kareena Saif has not shown the face of her child to anyone.