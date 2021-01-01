Kareena Kapoor Son Timur Long Jump: Netizens Funny Reaction To Kareena Kapoor Khan Son Timur Long Jump Video: Kareena Kapoor Son Timur Long Jump Video

All sorts of things appear on social media every day. Sometimes there are posts whose comments make you smile. One such post that is going viral on social media is that of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s darling Timur Ali Khan. There are many comments on this video of Timur, which will make you laugh.

In fact, a famous celebrity photographer has shared a video of Timur flying high. This post reads, ‘What an entry by Mary Timur.’ Social media users have made very funny comments on this video of Timur. One said- at first I thought the poor man had fallen into the trash.





Another user said – I write, I should not take the UPSC exam. One commented, “How can this be, I can’t believe Timur jumped.” One user wrote – Long jump or high jump will bring gold medal for India, congratulations.

People have also expressed their displeasure over Kareena Kapoor’s attitude in this video. Kareena recently went on holiday to the Maldives with her entire family. Kareena Kapoor has recently been in the spotlight for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ on her pregnancy experiences. In this book, she shares her experience of motherhood.

