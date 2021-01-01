Kareena Kapoor Son Timur Long Jump: Netizens Funny Reaction To Kareena Kapoor Khan Son Timur Long Jump Video: Kareena Kapoor Son Timur Long Jump Video
Another user said – I write, I should not take the UPSC exam. One commented, “How can this be, I can’t believe Timur jumped.” One user wrote – Long jump or high jump will bring gold medal for India, congratulations.
People have also expressed their displeasure over Kareena Kapoor’s attitude in this video. Kareena recently went on holiday to the Maldives with her entire family. Kareena Kapoor has recently been in the spotlight for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ on her pregnancy experiences. In this book, she shares her experience of motherhood.
#Kareena #Kapoor #Son #Timur #Long #Jump #Netizens #Funny #Reaction #Kareena #Kapoor #Khan #Son #Timur #Long #Jump #Video #Kareena #Kapoor #Son #Timur #Long #Jump #Video
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.