Kareena Kapoor Timur Jahangir Guardianship: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up to Timur and Jahangir

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about her children Timur Ali Khan, Jahangir Ali Khan and motherhood. She said her second son Jeh (Jahangir) looks like her while Timur looks like her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena said in an interview that when Timur was months old, he did not like many new faces around him. At the same time, Jeh is very comfortable with this thing. The actress further said that Saif has a personality in Timur while Jah is a mixture of the two.



The zodiac sign of Timur is Sagittarius and Jah is Pisces

Kareena also said that since Timur is Sagittarius, he loves to explore art, color, and is curious about everything. At the same time, Jeh is a pisces and now we have to see how it develops.



Will always support children

Regarding what kind of mother Kareena would be, the actress said that she wants to stand behind her children and support them. Bebo said she wants her children to be gentle and kind. She wants people to say that her children are well cared for and that is enough for them.



What to do baby

Kareena also said that Timur and Jeh do not want to be actors in the film. She said the kids should choose what they want to do and she will always help them. According to the actress, she does not want to be a helicopter mom. Children should learn things on their own because that is what her (Kareena) mother taught them.

Kareena explains Timur’s mistake

Bebo says Jeh is still young but Timur is beginning to understand things. When he does something wrong, she talks to him because she wonders how Timur will learn. On the work front, Kareena will now be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’.

