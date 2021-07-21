Kareena Kapoor Wasn’t Offered Sita’s Role’ New Face May Play The Role

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in discussion about her fees since the last days. Actually, Kareena was allegedly offered the role of Sita in a mythological film. For this, Kareena increased her fees and demanded Rs 12 crore. People did not like to increase the fees of the actress for the role of Sita and she was trolled. Actress Taapsee Pannu and Priyamani also supported him. Now the writer associated with the film, Vijendra Prasad has clarified that no one has been cast for this role.

Kareena was not offered the role of Sita

Veteran writer Vijendra Prasad has said on the matter of increasing the fees for Kareena’s role of Sita that no actress has been finalized yet. On the question of Bollywood Hungama, Vijender said that, ‘We have not yet decided who will play the role of Sita Maa. We will announce the name soon. When asked if Kareena was offered this role, the writer flatly denied it.

Not a famous actress, will offer to new faces

The same report states that the makers of the film are looking for a new face to play Sita. He believes that no popular actress will be accepted by the audience. A source said, “When Dipika Chikhlia played Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’, no one knew her. People accepted her as Sita on their own volition. If today Deepika Padukone plays the role of Sita, people will see Deepika, not Sita.

Kareena’s trolling

Kareena Kapoor is facing trolling for allegedly increasing the fees for the role of Sita. People are criticizing Kareena on social media because she didn’t even think of increasing the fees for a mythological character. However, now after the truth comes out, the actress is expected to get relief.

Hrithik will become Ravana!

According to reports, South Star Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of Ram in this movie based on Ramayana. At the same time, Hrithik Roshan will be seen as Ravana in this movie. This movie will be shot in 3D. Apart from Hindi, this movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Its producers include Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra.