Kareena Kapoor Yuvraj Singh Seen Together In Instagram Video Doing Fun Bebo Liked Yuvi Punjabi Accent Sixer Kings Enjoys Company of Saif Ali Khan Wife

A video of Bollywood actress and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has surfaced. In this video, both the stars are seen joking with each other. In this video, Bebo has liked the way Sixer King speaks Punjabi.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen joking with fellow players everywhere from the cricket field to social media. Meanwhile, Sixer King was also seen having fun with Bollywood’s famous actress Kareena Kapoor. This video surfaced on Instagram, on which both Yuvi and Bebo also commented.

At the beginning of this video, Kareena first tells Yuvi that, please will you speak once again, your Punjabi speaking style is very sexy. After this, in this video, Yuvraj speaks some Punjabi words and things, which Kareena is seen replying in her style or in English.

In the midst of this conversation, Yuvraj speaks of Bebo Da Dola, in response to which Kareena Kapoor Khan does the action of showing her body. Actually this video is an ad video of a company. In the end, both the stars are also seen promoting that brand.

Kareena and Yuvraj have also given captions on this video. Yuvraj Singh has written that, Bebo da dola pawai raula. While Bebo writes on this, Twadi cool cats squad. This video of both is becoming quite viral on social media.

From fans to celebrities, many people have commented and reacted on this video. Most of the people have liked this video of both of them and have reacted with heart emoji.

Significantly, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on 10 June 2019 by holding a press conference. At the same time, Kareena Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 Angrezi Medium movie.

Earlier in the month of October, some pictures of Yuvraj Singh and Kareena Kapoor together were revealed. In these pictures, both the stars were seen giving different poses. Both came here together for the promotion of a brand. In these pictures, Kareena Kapoor was wearing a pink jacket and black trousers and Yuvraj Singh was in a white casual dress.