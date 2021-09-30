Kareena Kapoor’s Porsche Boxster car seized: Kerala Police seize Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name Porsche Boxster car registered in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

Monson Mavunkal is 52 years old. You may not know the name, but this person has been making headlines in the Kerala media for the past one week. This person is a swindler, who has allegedly defrauded millions of people in the name of antiques, a rarity in the last 10 years. Now there is a new twist in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case. One of the 20 cars seized from him is a Porsche Boxster luxury car registered in the name of Kareena Kapoor. However, the police are investigating whether the documents of the vehicle are genuine or fake. But it is certain that the name of the actress is unknowingly involved in this deception and lies.

The car is registered in the name of Kareena Kapoor

According to Manorama News, a Porsche Boxster luxury car was also seized while police were investigating Monsoon Mavunkal’s property. The car is currently at the Cherthala police station. What is special is that while searching the documents of this car, the police found Kareena Kapoor’s name on it. Not only that, Kareena Kapoor’s father’s name is also written as Randhir Kapoor and the address is Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai. Police have seized 20 such vehicles from Monson’s possession.

Maharashtra registration number on the car

The registration number of the Porsche seized by the police is from Maharashtra. The car was purchased in 2007. It is also understood that when Kareena Kapoor sold the car, the new owner had neither transferred the car to her name nor taken the Kerala registration number. Recently, a similar case was uncovered in Bangalore, where a Rolls Royce car was named after Amitabh Bachchan.

Monson deceives people in the name of antiquity

Monsoon Mavunkal has been in the news for the past few days for cheating many celebrities, politicians and many high-ranking police officials. It is alleged that he was involved in counterfeiting antiques. That is to say, he used to sell the local goods to the people saying that they were ancient. The investigation revealed that he claimed to have 30 silver coins from Judah. There are also some things related to the royal throne of Tipu Sultan. Mavunkal, 52, was arrested following complaints from Yakub Purail, Anoop V Ahmed, Salim Edathil, MT Shamir, Siddiqui Purail and Shanimon. The complaint was filed in 2017. It was alleged that Rs 10 crore had been defrauded.

