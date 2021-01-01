Kareena Kapoor’s son Timur and Jeh: Jeh in Kareena Kapoor Arms: A video of Kareena Kapoor going viral on social media, in which she is seen holding the little boy Jeh in her arms.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is very active on social media. She often shares photos and videos of herself and family members for fans. Now Kareena Kapoor has shared a fun selfie with her eldest son Timur. At the same time, a video of the actress (Kareena Kapoor video) is going viral on social media, in which she is seen carrying the little boy Jehla on her lap.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a selfie with her eldest son Timur on the story of her Instagram account. In it, Timur is seen opening his mouth in a ridiculous manner. Kareena Kapoor wrote with a selfie, What is on my t-shirt team? Love you You can see that the actress has a heart on her t-shirt and a heart breaker written on it.



Kareena’s Instagram story

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video of Kareena Kapoor. It shows her driving towards her father Randhir Kapoor’s house. The younger son Jeh is on his lap and the older son Timur is walking. They enjoy watching Timur paparazzi. Kareena Kapoor was accompanied by her staff.



It is worth noting that in February this year, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jah. Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali’s first wife Amrita Singh, shared the first photo of her younger brother Jah on social media on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will now be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Aamir Khan is with him in this film directed by Advait Chandan. The film is set to release on Christmas Day this year. Kareena Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘English Medium’ in 2020.