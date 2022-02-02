Kareena Kapoors weight increased by 25 kg during pregnancy shared the secret from routine to diet

Kareena Kapoor is seen very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her photos and videos with the fans. Also, Kareena Kapoor never shies away from sharing glimpses of her personal life with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress’ Instagram profile is proof of the importance she gives to friends and family in her life.

Recently, Kareena gave an interview to Twinkle Khanna, the founder of Tweak India. During that time, he has told about his eating habits and his diet, meeting with Saif on the sets of the film ‘Tashan’.

In this interview, he said that ‘Saif and I had to do some films together, which we never did. I always told him no and in the end the film just happened and I don’t know what it was. At the time of shooting, Akshay realized that Saif and I were getting closer. After which Akshay called Saif to the corner and told him ‘Listen, tread carefully, because they are dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family’.

Kareena further said that her husband is quite calm by nature. He always likes to eat dal-rice-mirchi for lunch. The actress confessed during this time that she doesn’t cook, but her husband Saif makes good roasted chicken, which he enjoys with his son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor further told that she has to see what she eats, although she loves Punjabi food. She also told ‘I have my dietician Rujuta, I follow his diet very strictly’.

In the interview he said ‘I had gained 25 kg’. After this, when he was asked whether he had kept a babysitter for his children? Responding to which the actress said, “Absolutely, I wouldn’t have been able to function without the help I have.” I am no robot or super mom and I have no crown of being the best mother in the world. Every mother’s journey is different; You want to work, you need help, there is nothing wrong with that’.