Kareena-Karisma and Malaika celebrated Amrita’s birthday in a grand style, pictures of late night party went viral

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her girl gangs Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhatt rocked her best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday. The actresses have shared one by one great pictures of late night celebrations with fans, which are becoming increasingly viral. Everyone has shared the updates of this party with the fans through Instagram.

Kareena has shown in her Instagram stories how the party had a lot of fun when Amrita Arora was cutting the cake. Along with this, Karisma and Amrita’s sister Malaika also wished him in separate Instagram posts. Malaika wrote in the post, “The one who keeps our gang together…Happy birthday my sister.”

Malaika Arora’s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted outside Kareena Kapoor’s house with Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan. Let us tell you that Arjun and Malaika are dating each other for a long time and both of them dominate their relationship.

Kareena Kapoor recently appeared onscreen with husband Saif Ali Khan for a television commercial. Kareena has shared the ad on her Instagram account in which Saif describes his character saying, “You look exactly like Kareena Kapoor in anger.” Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop his excitement on seeing the power couple of Bollywood. Commenting on their return to the screen together, they wrote, “Hahahaha! love it!”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from this, he is also set to co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor to be directed by Hansal Mehta. She will also be seen in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

In a statement earlier, Kareena said, “So honored and excited to be working with Ekta as a producer on this film that my family has known for years and is definitely being directed by Hansal for the first time. . I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and working with him for the first time will be special. This is a very first time in this film, and I can’t wait to start this journey.”

The post Kareena-Karisma and Malaika celebrate Amrita’s birthday in a grand style, pictures of late night party went viral appeared first on Jansatta.



#KareenaKarisma #Malaika #celebrated #Amritas #birthday #grand #style #pictures #late #night #party #viral